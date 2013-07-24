Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds surrounded by stork speculation

Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively pregnant

By Kat Giantis

In the ten months since their hush-hush nuptials, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have mostly kept to their low-key, under-the-radar lifestyle, preferring to nest at their $2 million home in suburban New York. But the actor has been making the rounds to promote the animated "Turbo" and the DOA flick "R.I.P.D.," and now a tabloid has them targeted.

"Exclusive!" trumpets the cover of OK! magazine. "Blake and Ryan pregnant. Hollywood's most perfect couple has some surprising news to share."

Two things right off the bat: How is it "surprising" that a couple might do the thing necessary to make a baby? And unless Ryan has parts we don't know about, he's technically not "pregnant."

The evidence, such as it is, includes the supposed swelling in the vicinity of Blake's midsection at the recent premiere of "Turbo," along with her decision to drink a non-alcoholic beverage and wear a flowy sweater.

"It's pretty obvious Blake is expecting a baby," a source-slash-obstetrics hobbyist tells the tab, which helpfully illustrates the not-quite-human child (complete with Jay Leno's chin) that could result from their merged DNA.

So, when should we expect this bundle of blond joy? Apparently not anytime soon.

A rep for the actress has issued an across-the-board denial of the story, insisting that it's "100 percent false. Blake is not pregnant."

Still, Blake, 25, and Ryan, 36, wouldn't mind adding to their spotlight-avoiding domestic bliss.

"We'd love to have a big family," Reynolds recently told Details. "We both come from big families -- my parents did four, Blake's did five. A lot of people say it's crazy, but we'll only know when we're there, you know? We'll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think."

Keep clicking for more photos of Blake and Ryan ...