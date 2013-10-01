Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie enjoy bauble binge amid wedding rumors

By Kat Giantis

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back in the spotlight thanks to their bright and shiny accessories. On the heels of a recent shopping spree at a Hong Kong jeweler, the A-list amours have set the rumor mill ablaze with yet another round of speculation that they may have quietly tied the knot.

It all started when the do-gooder actress, 38, was photographed Sunday in Sydney wearing what appears to be a new band on her ring finger.

That digit is typically decorated with either a Fig Newton-sized diamond or a thin gold band, which Jolie tends to slip on when she's traveling as part of her goodwill ambassador duties.

The appearance of the second ring has prompted talk of a stealthy wedding for the parents of six, who announced their engagement in April 2012. Given how well the pair were able to keep Jolie's double mastectomy under wraps, it's reasonable to assume they could do the same if they wished to say "I do" in private.

Then again, perhaps the ring is part of the haul Brad and Angelina picked up during a recent trip to Hong Kong. They supposedly shelled out around $250,000 on various sparkly wares at Emperor Watch and Jewellery Store during a Sept. 22 visit.

According to People, the purchases included an 18-carat rose gold diamond "Sunray" pendant (seen at left), a silver bracelet signifying "happiness and safety" and two diamonds "representing sun-like warmth."

The megastars also picked up a Parmigiani Watch, a luxury timepiece with a base price in the five-figure range.

Angelina, who is currently scouting locations Down Under for her upcoming film "Unbroken," arrived in Hong Kong with twins Knox and Vivienne in tow.

She handed off the tots to Brad, who is shooting "Fury" in England. Over the weekend, he was snapped enjoying Legoland Windsor with the 5-year-old twosome.

