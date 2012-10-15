Breakup Rumor du Jour: Is Scarlett Johansson Single Again?

By Kat Giantis

That faint but frenzied humming sound you hear? It's the instinctual hormonal rush felt by the world's bipeds upon hearing news that Scarlett Johansson may once again be single. Britain's Mail on Sunday reports the actress has called it quits with Nate Naylor, her advertising-exec boyfriend of less than a year.

"The relationship is over," maintains a source. "It has not been amicable."

People and Us Weekly confirm the bust-up.

Naylor, 38, was first spied with Johansson, 27, in January, when he was hyperbolically described by a pal as "the most beautiful man I've ever seen in person." Now, he's apparently packed up his grooming products and has exited her New York digs.

"They never officially lived together," explains the insider, "but Nate has moved all of his stuff out and back into his apartment."

Scarlett's rep did not respond to our request for comment on the split whispers.

Last month, her camp denied that the pair had called it quits after photos surfaced showing the actress holding hands with ex-boyfriend Jared Leto at the Democratic National Convention in North Carolina.

"Scarlett and Jared have remained friends, nothing more, nothing less," said her spokesman, who also tamped down split speculation in July, when ScarJo was photographed sunbathing alongside a burly, Speedo-clad gentleman (he turned out to be a bodyguard).

The breakup rumblings come one month after Johansson's ex-husband, Ryan Reynolds, tied the knot with Blake Lively in a hush-hush ceremony, and more than a year after Scarlett bid adieu to Sean Penn.

"It's just been a good time. I've had peace. Relative peace," she told the May issue of Vogue. "I just want to work on things that are really hard, and when I'm not working on things that are really hard, I want to hang out with people I like to be with and that's it."

Keep clicking for more pics of Scarlett and Nate ...