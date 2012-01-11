Demi Linked to Dewy Model as Ashton's Wedding Ring Returns

Demi Moore model dating gossip

By Kat Giantis

Is Ashton Kutcher using his finger to send a message to Demi Moore? Amid reports that his estranged missus is seeing someone new, he's made a show of slipping his wedding ring back on.

But let's start with Demi, 49, who was snapped over the weekend in Los Angeles exiting a vehicle belonging to a 26-year-old model and personal trainer identified by People as Blake Corl-Baietti.

The rendezvous (pictured at left) has sparked speculation that the sylphlike actress has rebounded with a slab of beefcake (or is perhaps starting a new workout regimen).

In his 2009 modeling profile, Blake says he's "as renaissance as it gets. I love anything outdoors, learning as much as I can, and [gaining] any kind of life experience possible."

Other tidbits shared by the "fun-loving" and "honest" (always a plus) Corl-Baietti include "proudly" serving in the California National Guard and attending college to get a degree in kinesiology. Oh, and he's 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, and has green eyes and blond hair.

But despite Demi's well-known soft spot for younger guys, a source insists to Gossip Cop that the hookup rumblings are "not true at all." Another insider also denies the dating talk to People.

