Did Kate Hudson Quietly Tie the Knot?

By Kat Giantis

March 16, 2012

Has Kate Hudson secretly become Mrs. Matthew Bellamy, or is her mom, Goldie Hawn, playing fast and loose with the word "married"?

In a new interview with ES magazine (via the London Sun), the veteran actress is quoted as saying, "When my daughter Kate married an English rock star, it didn't worry me."

Goldie, who has been happily unmarried to Kurt Russell for nearly three decades, then added, "All that matters is that the relationship is a good one. What people do is not necessarily who they are."

Kate, who is mom to 8-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, confirmed her engagement to the Muse frontman last April, three months before they welcomed son Bingham and a year after they hooked up at the Coachella Music Festival.

Kate's rep did not respond to our request for comment on Goldie's nuptial comment, so while we wait for the official word, let's take a look at the couple's romance. Click on for more ...