Did Zac Efron have a 'steamy' hookup with Nicki Minaj? Wait, WHAT?!?
By Kat Giantis
And here we thought recent revelations about Zac Efron's secret substance abuse battle were eye opening. This week, a tabloid apparently threw darts at photos of random celebrities and came up with a story about the actor's supposed hookup with Nicki Minaj.
According to Star, the two "shared a steamy night together" back in July, which would have been just a couple months after Efron, 25, reportedly sought outpatient rehab treatment for the second time this year.
"Nicki took Zac to her house in West Hollywood," contends a source. "She said he was the best lover she's ever had."
Sounds like a match made in … well, somewhere pretty arbitrary.
The report left Minaj, 30, scratching her wig-encased noggin.
"Who exactly is Zac Efron tho?" she tweeted on Thursday. "I'm sorry, I'm so confused."
A little later, after a fan sent her a photo of the actor's rippling ads, she remarked, "Oooohhhh ok… Well I guess that rumor isn't so bad after all. lmfao."
Nicki soon deleted the tweets.
