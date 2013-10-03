Did Zac Efron have a 'steamy' hookup with Nicki Minaj? Wait, WHAT?!?

Zac Efron Nicki Minaj

By Kat Giantis

And here we thought recent revelations about Zac Efron's secret substance abuse battle were eye opening. This week, a tabloid apparently threw darts at photos of random celebrities and came up with a story about the actor's supposed hookup with Nicki Minaj.

According to Star, the two "shared a steamy night together" back in July, which would have been just a couple months after Efron, 25, reportedly sought outpatient rehab treatment for the second time this year.

"Nicki took Zac to her house in West Hollywood," contends a source. "She said he was the best lover she's ever had."

Sounds like a match made in … well, somewhere pretty arbitrary.

The report left Minaj, 30, scratching her wig-encased noggin.

"Who exactly is Zac Efron tho?" she tweeted on Thursday. "I'm sorry, I'm so confused."

A little later, after a fan sent her a photo of the actor's rippling ads, she remarked, "Oooohhhh ok… Well I guess that rumor isn't so bad after all. lmfao."

Nicki soon deleted the tweets.

