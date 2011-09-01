George Clooney and Stacy Keibler: Still Hot or Not So Much?

By Kat Giantis

George Clooney has been in full-on debonair mode this week at the Venice Film Festival, where he's promoting his political thriller "The Ides of March." But unlike two years ago, when he made his red-carpet debut with then-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis, he's flying solo, sparking conflicting reports about the state of his rumored romance with Stacy Keibler.

The New York Post says Clooney has "cooled things" with the onetime wrestler, preferring to hang at his Lake Como villa with pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and his "Ides" co-stars Evan Rachel Wood and Marisa Tomei.

But Us Weekly insists George, 50, and Stacy, 31, who were first linked in early August, are doing just fine.

One source claims the hookup has "turned bigger" than the fling it was supposedly intended to be, with another adding, "It's exclusive. They're still hot and heavy."

As for Canalis, she's competing on the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" (Keibler, by the by, cut a rug on the show's second season). So, what does Clooney think of his former flame trading on his name to seek stardom through her hoofing skills?

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Oscar-winning A-lister is "amused but unperturbed" by her aspirations.

