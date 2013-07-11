Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco call it quits (yes, already)

By Kat Giantis

Faster than a speeding bullet, Henry Cavill's suspicion-surrounded romance with Kaley Cuoco is over. Less than two weeks after their splashy, PDA-filled debut, the "Man of Steel" star, 30, and the "Big Bang Theory" blonde, 27, apparently realized that they're romantic kryptonite and decided to part ways, report People and E! News.

Despite enjoying only a few dates, they "remain friends," says E!.

Those dates were surprisingly well-documented. On July 2, which was the day after Us Weekly revealed the random coupling, Cavill and Cuoco were snapped hiking in Los Angeles. The next day, multiple photo agencies just happened to catch the pair holding hands as they stocked up on groceries ahead of the Fourth of July.

The coupling raised eyebrows from the start, with talking points ranging from how Henry and Kaley share a publicity firm to the starlet's resemblance to Cavill's former flame, British equestrian Ellen Whitaker, to the fact that "Man of Steel" and "The Big Bang Theory" are both Warner Bros. properties.

The timeline of the relationship also sparked whispers: The actor was reportedly still dating "Haywire" butt-kicker Gina Carano in May, and over the next few weeks, he embarked on a "Man of Steel" publicity blitz, leaving precious little time for wooing.

Still, an insider told Us that Cavill is "a massive 'Big Bang Theory' fan" and had long wanted to date Cuoco, whose exes include her "BBT" co-star Johnny Galecki and addiction specialist Josh Resnik.

Not to be outdone, she tweeted a photo on June 14 that showed her gaping open-mouthed at a Superman poster. "Everyone go see 'Man of Steel,'" she enthused. "It's fantastic in every way."

It seems the same couldn't be said for their romance. At least Henry and Kaley will always have Gelson's. Click on to relive their lovey-dovey supermarket outing …