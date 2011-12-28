Hookup Rumor Du Jour: Ashton Enjoys Roman Holiday With Screenwriter

By Kat Giantis

In the tense PR game that is the celebrity breakup, Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore have both just made strategic moves. For the former, it's a rumored hookup; for the latter, it's a reminder to the world at large that she's still very, very attractive to the opposite sex.

Let's start with Kutcher, 33, who Us Weekly says is seeing screenwriter Lorene Scafaria, 33, a recent ex-girlfriend of actor Adam Brody.

Over Christmas, the pair surfaced in Italy, where they were spotted peeping out the Leaning Tower of Pisa and cruising around in a Porsche.

And while snaps of the duo don't show them engaged in any PDA, an eyewitness claims they held hands over a "romantic" Christmas Eve lunch at a pizzeria in Pisa.

"They shared spaghetti," relays the spy, "and he paid."

No word on whether Kutcher and Scafaria pulled a "Lady and the Tramp" move by sucking on the same noodle until they locked lips, but the mag says they were also seen looking cozy at the Yellowstone Club ski resort in Montana on Dec. 9 and 10.

