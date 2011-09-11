Hookup Rumor du Jour: J.Lo's 'Romantic' Dinner With Bradley Cooper

By Kat Giantis

Have the gossip gods finally smiled upon us after a long, excitement-light August? It sure looked that way on Saturday night, when Jennifer Lopez broke bread with Bradley Cooper at a New York eatery.

According to TMZ, their dinner a deux at hot spot Per Se appeared "romantic," with Hollywood Life chiming in that they seemed "very flirty."

Still, the details that typically accompany a date-like celebrity meal (e.g., lingering looks, hand-touching, laughing, a breakdown of the aphrodisiac-food-filled menu) are suspiciously missing from the accounts.

So, is Marc Anthony seething somewhere as he tries to figure out whether he can take Cooper in a mano-a-mano battle?

Not according to People mag, which quotes a source as saying J.Lo, 42, and Cooper, 36, are merely "in discussions regarding a project."

Fingers (and toes) crossed that said project involves topping every tabloid with a steamy, Bennifer-style hookup.

J.Lo, who parted ways with Anthony in July after seven years and twins together, has pooh-poohed reports suggesting she enjoyed a bit of post-breakup coziness with actors Rodrigo Santoro and William Levy.

As for Cooper, he has been linked to the likes of Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Aniston in the wake of his March split from Renee Zellweger.

Still, even if the dinner was all business instead of monkey business, Jennifer and Bradley seem to have a rapport, at least judging from photos of them taken exactly one year ago during New York Fashion Week, when they sat side by side in the front row.

