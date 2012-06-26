PDA Play: John Travolta and Kelly Preston Present Touchy-Feely United Front

John Travolta Kelly Preston lawsuits PDA

June 26, 2012

On the heels of yet another lawsuit accusing him of bad-touching a male minion, John Travolta stepped out Monday for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, the Oliver Stone-directed "Savages."

But the beleaguered star and his more robust-looking hairline didn't walk the red carpet alone. Wife Kelly Preston stuck by his side, and the two put on a PDA-heavy show of unity for the assembled press.

The couple arrived at the tail end of the premiere and didn't speak to the press, preferring to let their puckered lips and busy hands do the talking for them.

Travolta, who last month was hit by battery accusations from a pair of massage therapists, is currently being sued by a cruise ship worker. He claims the actor made unwanted advances in June 2009.

Travolta's attorney has vigorously denied the allegations.

Fortunately, the actor had plenty of support at the "Savages" event, most notably from his "Hairspray" co-star Nikki Blonsky.

"Anything to support John -- I'm always right behind him," she told Wonderwall when asked why she was at the premiere. "I'm always right there."

The two "speak all the time," added Nikki, before gushing, "We adore and love each other and always want the best for each other."

