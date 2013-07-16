Johnny Depp and Amber Heard step out in Tokyo with his kids

Johnny Depp Amber Heard

By Kat Giantis

This month marks the one-year anniversary of when the tabloids first linked Johnny Depp to Amber Heard, and their gradual coming-out is proceeding apace. On Tuesday, the "Rum Diary" co-stars turned up in Japan, where the actor, 50, is promoting the box office tumbleweed that is "The Lone Ranger."

Significantly, Depp's two children with ex-partner Vanessa Paradis -- Lily-Rose, 14, and Jack, 11 -- joined them on the trip. The 27-year-old actress, in a white dress and sunglasses, slipped into maternal mode and could be seen putting her arm around Jack at Narita Airport as his dad greeted hordes of waiting fans.

Their family-oriented appearance comes about three months after their public debut at a Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles, and three weeks after they held hands in Moscow.

"They are so in love," a source told Us Weekly in April. "He's crazy about her."

Depp recently told Rolling Stone that his kids have dealt well with the breakup.

"They've been incredibly understanding, incredibly strong throughout the whole ordeal," Depp said. "And it's hard on every side. You know, Vanessa's side, certainly not easy. My side, not easy. The kids are the most complicated. The thing is, kiddies come first. You can't shield them, because then you'd be lying. So you can at least be honest with your kids, and you say the absolute truth to your child -- that was very important to not pussyfoot around."

