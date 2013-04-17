Julianne Hough digitally flirts with mystery man at Coachella

Julianne Hough Coachella

By Kat Giantis

Are we the only ones who figured Tom Cruise would try to snap up Julianne Hough after her breakup last month with Ryan Seacrest? We were? Well, either way, he may be too late. The New York Post says the newly be-bobbed blonde cut loose at the Coachella Music Festival last weekend by cozying up to someone new.

In the wee small hours of an Armani Exchange-sponsored carnival at the annual desert-based gathering of the hipsters, she was "holding hands with a hunky Australian mystery man named Tommy."

Hough, 24, attended the bash with several pals, and she enthused on Twitter that between the Ferris wheel, bumper cars and games, it was the "best night ever."

Meanwhile, Life & Style claims she also got up close and personal at the carnival with "Magic Mike" pretty boy Alex Pettyfer, who went through a bitter breakup with Dianna Agron two years ago.

"Julianne and Alex were flirting a lot," says a spy. "She was drinking vodka cocktails all night, and by midnight she was standing on the back of a couch with her friends, dancing like crazy and rubbing up against him."

Hough was also apparently telling her pals that she's "so excited" to be back in the dating pool.

"It was a total girls weekend for her," a source tells ABC News. "She was having a great time dancing and going on all the rides with her girlfriends."

How great a time? Click on for photos of the former "Dancing With the Stars" champ-turned-"Footloose" star awkwardly busting a move in a bustier and shorts …