Katharine McPhee is having 'a very hard time' over kissing pic kerfuffle

Katharine McPhee kissing Michael Morris

By Kat Giantis

Katharine McPhee has apparently learned a valuable life lesson after she was photographed kissing her former "Smash" director, Michael Morris: Actions have consequences, whether saliva is involved or not.

"This is a very hard time for her," a McPhee friend tells People. "She's very upset."

But sympathy might be in short supply given that the actress, 29, and Morris, 47, are both still married to other people.

Word is, McPhee has been separated from her husband, 47-year-old Nick Cokas, for several months.

Morris, meanwhile, has been married for more than a decade to erstwhile "In Plain Sight" star Mary McCormack, with whom he has three daughters (Lillian, 2, Rose, 6, and Margaret, 9).

According to Page Six, McCormack booted Morris out of the house when he informed her that the face-sucking photos were about to hit the Internet (he purportedly attempted to purchase the pics himself to prevent their release).

"He wants to keep the family together, but as far as Mary is concerned, it's over," a source told Life & Style. "There's no going back."

On Saturday, Morris and McCormack were photographed exiting an office building together in Los Angeles, although they looked stony-faced and seemed to give each other a wide berth. The director was still wearing his wedding ring; the actress kept her hand in her pocket.

The London Daily Mail says they spent four hours inside.

As for the future, that's anyone's guess.

"Katharine cares about Michael," her confidant explains to People. "But she still cares about Nick, too. She didn't mean for anyone to be hurt."

Adds a Morris insider to Life & Style, "He is devastated he has caused so much hurt. He doesn't want to throw his perfect family away for the sake of a fling with someone who didn't mean anything to him."

Click on for more photos of the couples in question …