Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson cozy up at Coachella

Robert Pattinson Kristen Stewart Coachella

By Kat Giantis

The annual gathering of the world's most painfully hip hipsters is happening now at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, Calif., and among the many big names who've turned out in their best cutoffs and novelty T-shirts to hear some indie rock are elusive twosome Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

They were photographed over the weekend holding hands and generally looking cozy as they moved among their fellow concertgoers.

On Friday night, the reconciled, hoodie-wearing pair watched Jurassic 5 perform, staying hydrated in the desert air by splitting a bottle of Gatorade.

The next day, some attendees apparently recognized the divine "Twilight" miracle that was taking place in their midst, and Rob and Kristen took off at a run.

According to People, the actress rented a house in nearby Palm Springs for the couple's fest getaway, during which they met up with mutual pal Katy Perry.

Also in attendance but presumably keeping a good distance away from Robsten: Liberty Ross, who split from director Rupert Sanders following his caught-on-camera coziness with Stewart last summer.

