Kristen Stewart Apologizes for Cheating on Robert Pattinson: I Love Him; I'm So Sorry

By Kat Giantis

"You can learn so much from bad things. I feel boring. I feel like, 'Why is everything so easy for me?' I can't wait for something crazy to [bleeping] happen to me. Just life. I want someone to [bleep] me over!"

So said Kristen Stewart in the June issue of Elle. But, as the fairy tales always warn, be careful what you wish for. On the heels of Us Weekly's revelation that the actress, 22, cheated on boyfriend Robert Pattinson, 26, with her married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders, 41, she's offered up a major mea culpa.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," says an uncharacteristically candid and passionate Stewart (via People). "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Sanders has also made his remorse public.

"I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," the filmmaker tells People. "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together."

