Mary-Kate Olsen cozies up courtside, flashes gold band

Mary-Kate Olsen Olivier Sarkozy

By Kat Giantis

Even after nearly a year of togetherness, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy still give us a certain squicky feeling whenever they get affectionate. And nothing seems to turn them on quite like watching a bunch of tall millionaires toss a ball through a hoop.

Three months after this awkward PDA episode at a New York Knicks game, MK, 26, and her French businessman beau, 43, cuddled up on Sunday at Madison Square Garden as they watched the team take on the Miami Heat.

But have the pair, who are reportedly "madly in love" and cohabiting in a $6 million Manhattan townhouse, taken a big step forward in their relationship?

Mary-Kate touched off engagement talk by accessorizing her ring finger with a gold band, although sources recently told Us Weekly that they're not engaged.

In January, the pocketsize fashion mogul's rep denied betrothal speculation that began during a PDA-packed trip to Paris with Sarkozy, a getaway that included a paparazzi-accompanied stop at a jewelry store and another suspicious bauble on her all-important digit.

"Everyone has an opinion," Mary-Kate shrugged to the Wall Street Journal of her romance with Sarkozy, who is divorced with two kids. "I find it's better to focus on what's in front of you and to keep putting one foot in front of the other."

