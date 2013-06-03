Naomi Campbell's billionaire ex puckers up with her model protégé

Zilin's hookup with Doronin has earned her the ire of fellow "Face" contestant Jocelyn Chew, who tweeted, "I'm completely shocked/disgusted W my 'teammate' Zilin. Never judge a book by its cover."

Naomi, 43, also appeared to make a veiled reference to the romantic entanglement, tweeting on Sunday, "The moment a person loses appreciation for the goodness others have done for them is the moment they begin their fall."

Rumors of a rift between Campbell and Doronin began bubbling in early May, when the New York Post reported they were taking a break.

"Naomi and Vlad have a complex relationship, and sometimes break up and make up," explained an insider. "In many ways, their relationship is like a business arrangement. Naomi brings glamour to his hotels and properties, and he treats her extremely well. But they spend a lot of time apart due to work commitments."

The temperamental supermodel had reportedly been living with the still-married businessman in Moscow (he and his wife split in 1998 but never divorced).

