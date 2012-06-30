Not Without My Daughter: Did Scientology Play a Role in Katie's Split From Tom?

By Kat Giantis

June 30, 2012

Looking back, it really didn't bode well that Tom Cruise serenaded Katie Holmes with "You've Lost That Loving Feeling" at their wedding reception. Five years later, his "Top Gun"-inspired crooning came to pass as she stuck a fork in their conspiracy-surrounded, couch-abusing marriage of five-plus years.

Katie's divorce filing on Friday was as surprising as it was inevitable (did anyone but your grandma really buy how "amazing" their union was?). Now come the questions, starting with: Why did Holmes finally make a break for it, and why does she want sole legal custody of 6-year-old Suri? Click on for a rundown on the latest rumblings …