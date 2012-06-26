Otherwise Engaged? New Round of Ring Rumors for Jennifer Aniston

By Kat Giantis

Paparazzi were on hand Monday to welcome Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux back to Los Angeles after their well-documented European getaway. As the pair made their way out of the airport amid an explosion of flashbulbs, the actress shielded her face with her right hand, showing off a sizable sparkler in the process.

That got the rumor mill a-cranking with talk that Jen's actor-writer beau of more than a year had popped the question during their romantic vacation, which took them from Paris to Rome and points in between.

And what of the fact that Aniston's rock wasn't on the traditional finger? One outlet speculated that she might be "trying to trick us" with the ol' digit switcheroo.

Sure, the couple could be secretly betrothed, but maybe Jen just really likes that ring.

Despite reports that Aniston, 43, and Theroux, 40, checked out possible wedding venues in France, the eye-catching accessory isn't new. What's more, it predates her relationship with the self-described "luckiest guy in the world."

"She has worn that same ring many, many times before on her right hand," Aniston's spokesman, Stephen Huvane, tells Wonderwall.

