Romance Report for April 18

White Picket Fence for Ryan and Blake?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds looking to embrace the quiet life after just six months of togetherness? Us Weekly (via Hollywood Life) says the pair, who late last year were seen eyeing high-rise properties in New York, are now shopping for a home to call their own in the suburbs.

Word is, Blake and Ryan have checked out properties in a few different parts of Connecticut. Oh, and they were also spied at home décor store in New Canaan on April 12, and by Hollywood law, any celebrity couple browsing in proximity to furniture must be ready to settle down into domestic bliss.

A source says the 24-year-old actress-cum-baking enthusiast and the 35-year-old ex-husband of Scarlett Johansson "would like to live, as much as they can, like a normal couple. They love getting out of the city and appreciate a slower pace."

They also enjoy family time. The fair-haired duo reportedly spent Easter weekend taking in a Broadway show with Lively's relatives, and she traveled to Canada over the Christmas holidays to visit with his clan.