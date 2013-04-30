Romance Report for April 30

The Hunger Flames?

Friendly exes or a rekindled romance? Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult had the rumor mill awash with speculation on Monday night after they were photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together.

The onetime squeezes exited Italian eatery Little Door via a back door, keeping their heads down as they quickly hopped into a waiting car. J.Law, with leftovers and a copy of "Anna Karenina" in hand (no, we don't know why she was carrying the book, although she has revealed it's a favorite), slid behind the wheel.

The pair met while shooting "X-Men: First Class" in 2010, but they parted ways in January, ostensibly because they're "young and grew apart." Lawrence, 22, and Hoult, 23, are set to reprise their "X-Men" roles in "Days of Future Past," a reunion the actor has said he's looking forward to.

"My boyfriend is honestly my best friend, and hopefully I'm his best friend too," Jennifer gushed to the December issue of Elle. "He's my favorite person to be around, and he makes me laugh harder than anybody."

She added to Vogue UK, "He has absolutely no idea how good-looking he is. I think a lot of women and men hate me because of that."

Click on for more couples news ...