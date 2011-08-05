Romance Report for Aug. 5: Bummer Breakup for Charlize and Ryan?

By Kat Giantis

As reports swirl that Scarlett Johansson is trying to get back into the ab-tastic good graces of ex-husband Ryan Reynolds, details are emerging about why his rumored romance with Charlize Theron so quickly hit the skids.

"He only wanted something casual, but she's in a rush to settle down, have kids and start a family, since she's getting older," a source tells Us Weekly of the 36-year-old Oscar winner. "Charlize didn't take it very well when he broke it off. She knows deep down that it wouldn't have worked, but she is pretty bummed out about it all."

The pulchritudinous pair's hush-hush hookup reportedly fizzled out in late July after just a few months of long-distance dating.

"They're both too busy," says a Theron insider. "And they were hardly together anyway."

The actress, who called it quits with Stuart Townsend in early 2010 after nine years of togetherness, recently told CNN's Piers Morgan that she was single.

"I really want for myself a long-term relationship, and I have been in long-term relationships," she said in late June. "I treat my relationships like marriages, I really do."

