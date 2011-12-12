Romance Report for Dec. 12

By Kat Giantis

Kate Winslet Didn't Treat Me Well, Gripes Ex

Not everyone is basking in the glow of happiness emanating from Kate Winslet ever since she fell "madly in love" with a guy named Ned Rocknroll.

Before she hooked up with Richard Branson's moniker-challenged (and still-married) nephew in the fall, the Oscar winner had been enjoying a lightbulb romance (off and on) with British model Louis Dowler, who is still smarting from getting the heave-ho.

"I don't think Kate behaved well," Dowler kvetches to the London's Mail on Sunday, "and it is still very raw for me."

The pretty slab of beefcake says he was left near tears after Winslet hit it off with Rocknroll (nee Ned Abel Smith) during what was supposed to be a romantic getaway in August to Branson's Caribbean estate, which ended with the actress rescuing the mogul's mother from a devastating fire.

"I was in love with her, and you can't switch that off overnight," sighs Dowler, who was Winslet's rebound man after her split from husband Sam Mendes. "I'm not sure Kate treated me well."

According to the square-jawed looker, "I don't want to go into details, but it wasn't a straightforward breakup. I'm a laid-back guy, so I am not walking around with a long face, but I do still hold a torch for her. ... I thought we were inseparable. I certainly haven't found anyone else since."

