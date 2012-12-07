Romance Report for Dec. 7

Wedding Rings and an Aniston Battle for Brad and Angelina?

With Brad Pitt dropping major hints that he'll swap vows with Angelina Jolie sooner rather than later, the tabloids are busily tossing out stories to see what sticks. First up is In Touch, which claims that on Nov. 27, the actress' stylist picked up the couple's wedding bands from jeweler-to-the-stars Neil Lane.

Does this mean the long-awaited aisle-walk really is nigh? Maybe, maybe not.

Choosing Neil Lane seems like an unusual move for the couple, given their longtime friendship with jeweler Robert Procop, who not only helped Pitt design Jolie's behemoth engagement ring but also collaborated with Angie on a charity-benefiting collection.

Let's move on to Star magazine, which believes that Jolie is in an unwitting "wedding war" with Jennifer Aniston.

"Brad admitting that he plans to marry Angelina soon was like a punch in the gut to Jen," alleges a source, who contends that despite being "completely in love with Justin Theroux," Aniston "definitely still holds a grudge and wants to stick it to Angelina."

Her purported plot to foil their nuptials?

"After hearing that Brad and Angelina were planning to tie the knot in France, Jen decided to move hers there, too," maintains the snitch, seemingly without breaking into fits of laughter. "She's planning a $10 million wedding and has told the wedding planner she's willing to go higher, if that's what it takes to make sure they outshine Angelina."

The tab says that in response to Aniston's supposed marital machinations, Jolie "switched her destination to Cambodia," where her oldest son, Maddox, was born.

Finished with that over-the-top eye roll? Good, because an Aniston source assures Gossip Cop that the tab's tale of an "I do" battle is a load of hooey.

Oh, and that latest report touting Jen's ostensible bun in the oven?

"It's crap," her rep tells Us.