Romance Report for Jan. 9

By Kat Giantis

Andrew and Emma's Spidey Senses Are a-Tingling

What better way to start off your week than with a big dose of sweet and sexy? While strolling and shopping in New York over the weekend, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone gave a preview of their on-screen chemistry in the forthcoming "Amazing Spider-Man" reboot.

The toggle-coated British actor held tight to the starlet's hand (we'd mention that he's keeping it close to his heart, but that's a mite too twee, even for them) before pausing for a paparazzi-captured kiss, which soon segued into a full-blown make-out session against an uncomfortable-looking iron fence.

Two things to note: If they're this hot in the movie, we'll be the first in line, and somewhere, an enamored Jim Carrey weeps as he repeatedly watches "Easy A."

Click on for another pair of appealing amours ...