Romance Report for July 24

Devastated Demi?

Demi Moore has maintained a very low profile since checking out of rehab earlier this year, but the negative stories keep on coming. On the heels of rumblings that her three daughters are giving her the silent treatment comes word that she's allegedly torn up over Ashton Kutcher's blossoming romance with Mila Kunis.

"Demi is devastated that Ashton has moved on so quickly and is dating Mila," an insider alleges to Radar Online. "She is beyond heartbroken."

See, according to the source, Moore, 49, could handle Ashton's wandering eye if it was trained on "random girls," because "it wasn't a relationship like it is with Mila, and that is what is killing Demi now."

Over the weekend, the former Jackie and Kelso were blurrily photographed cuddling up on a balcony, one of the only times they've been captured looking touchy-feely.

"Seeing photos of him kissing another woman is too much for her to handle," blabs the Demi source. "She kind of knew it was definitely over between them, but I think she was still holding out a little hope for a reconciliation. Now he's actually dating someone else, she knows that's not going to happen."

The snitch piles it on even thicker by employing the same pierced ticker-related turn-of-phrase batted around when Brad Pitt left Jennifer Aniston: "She really loved him despite the flaws in their marriage, and to see him dating someone new, who is so much younger than she is, is like a knife in her heart."

Meanwhile, the London Sun says Ashton and Mila, who were first linked in April, are now "inseparable" and "basically living together."

"They're staying with each other most nights," states a source. "Mila's practically moved in to Ashton's Hollywood home."

