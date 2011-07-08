Romance Report for July 8: Rendezvousing and Reusing

By Kat Giantis

Don't believe those dubious breakup rumors: Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart appear to be doing just fine. On Thursday night, the actress paid an under-the-radar visit to R.Pattz on the Toronto set of "Cosmopolis," hopping out of an SUV and making a beeline into his trailer with his dog, Bear, in tow. Before leaving the set in the wee hours of the morning, Pattinson, showing off a patchy, role-mandated close-cropped haircut, made sure to greet fans who had patiently waited to see him. Speaking of the fans, expect rabid Twi-Hards to stampede and emit deafening squeals on July 21, when the erstwhile Bella and Edward are reportedly scheduled to promote "Breaking Dawn" at San Diego's Comic-Con.