Romance Report for June 10: The Odd Couple?

By Kat Giantis

Has Cupid been overindulging in the wine coolers again? Perez Hilton claims that Kanye West got a very special gift while celebrating his 34th birthday this week at a New York hot spot: Mary Kate Olsen. Details are scarce other than whispers that the random, leopard-print-loving pair were supposedly "hooking up." MK's rep did not respond to our request for comment on the rumblings.

Kanye, 34, who broke up with modesty-averse model Amber Rose last year, was photographed a few weeks back at the Cannes Film Festival enjoying a well-choreographed make-out session with a mystery blonde. Mary-Kate, who with twin sis Ashley hits the big 2-5 on June 13, was most recently linked with a New York sneaker designer.

RELATED: Is Ashley dating Justin Timberlake?