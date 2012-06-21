Romance Report for June 21

Joe Manganiello Demi Moore dating gossip Wonderwall

By Kat Giantis

Manganiello Dating Demi or Still a Lone Wolf?

A few days ago, a strange item appeared out of London, courtesy of Heat magazine. Joe Manganiello, who's best known for his oft butt-naked role as strapping, six-packed werewolf Alcide on "True Blood," supposedly flirted up a storm with Demi Moore at a party following the Los Angeles premiere of "That's My Boy."

"They looked amazing together," gushed an oddly enthusiastic publicist eyewitness. "Demi was getting a lot more attention than a lot of the younger girls in the room, and Joe was seen waiting for her before they went off and hung out together at the party. They had amazing chemistry."

That account seemed strange given that Manganiello, 35, recently told E! News how he doesn't like drama in a relationship. Demi, 49, with her tabloid-topping split from Ashton Kutcher, rumored drug-induced hospitalization and monthlong rehab stay, is anything but drama-free.

So, is the brawny actor smitten with Moore and helping her get "her groove back," as the Heat story claimed? Not so much.

"There is 100 percent zero truth to that," Joe told Ryan Seacrest on Thursday. "I met her once at a premiere and I maybe talked to her for three minutes."

Their topic of conversation? His duds-doffing role in the forthcoming "Magic Mike" and her similarly energetic performance in "Striptease."

"I was like, 'Hey, you played a stripper, I played a stripper,'" explained Joe, who has been single since calling off his engagement to actress Audra Marie in September 2011. "We had a three-minute conversation exchanging stripping notes, and that was it."

To his credit, Manganiello handled the hookup speculation like a gentleman, calling Moore a "lovely woman."

As for talk that he made her feel "confident" and "sexy" again, he chuckled, "I love it. I think it's amazing. I got her groove back."

