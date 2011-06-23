Romance Report for June 23: Fledgling Flames and Freak-Outs

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Aniston showed she had nothing to hide by stepping out in New York on Wednesday in a see-through skirt, a sheer style statement that came just as the tabloids descended on her budding romance with Justin Theroux and new photos surfaced of them looking cozy.

So, what of those rumors alleging a Brad-and-Angelina-style overlap between the "Wanderlust" co-stars' "warp speed" courtship and the actor-screenwriter's fizzled 14-year relationship with stylist Heidi Bivens?

"I know people are saying Jen broke them up, but they had been on-and-off for years," a Theroux buddy explains to People, with an Aniston insider adding, "Jen would never hook up with a guy who has a girlfriend."

Aniston, 42, and Theroux, 39, were still in New York on Thursday, when paparazzi caught them exiting an apartment building together.

The actress, whose Beverly Hills estate is on the market for $42 million, is reportedly renovating a newly purchased pair of apartments in Greenwich Village, the same neighborhood Theroux calls home.

As for why they click, "Jen's supremely impressed by his humor," a source tells Us Weekly.