Romance Report for June 7: Engagement rumors and more

By Kat Giantis

Who are the tabloids trying to marry off this week? Here's a quick rundown of the latest proposal rumblings …

It's been less than a month since James Franco was first linked to "Game of Thrones" beauty Emilia Clarke, but Star believes he's ready to make a permanent commitment to the Khaleesi. "James is in love," maintains a source. "He says Emilia is the most amazing woman he's ever met, and he wants to get hitched as soon as possible. He's planning a perfect proposal." Sounds lovely, except for one slight hitch in the proceedings: A source insists to Gossip Cop that not only aren't the two getting married, but they're "not even dating."

Meanwhile, it's only been a week since David Arquette finalized his amicable but drawn-out divorce from Courteney Cox, but Us Weekly already has him heading back down the aisle with girlfriend Christina McLarty. "He'll propose soon," says a source. "He's says she's The One." (It's always nice to find someone who shares your love of clichéd sentiment.) The insider adds that the actor is "madly in love" with the entertainment reporter and is eager to move on: "It took a long time to heal after Courteney, but he's ready for the next step."

Another couple who may be contemplating that next step? Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger, who have repeatedly stated that they don't need to make things legal to feel committed. But now, after seven years of all-around adorableness, the lovebirds are moving closer to tying the knot, reports Us Weekly. "Josh and Diane are very close to getting engaged," says a source, who claims the actor will propose this summer with a wedding soon to follow. "They decided they're ready for the next step. They're excited!"