Romance Report for March 8: Denials, Disses and Diamonds

By Kat Giantis

Zooey Vexed Over Russell 'Flirty' Text Tale

When we think man candy, we think of a hirsute guy in legwarmers and a Mr. Rogers-esque cardigan. But somehow, Zooey Deschanel has found the willpower to withstand the magnetism of Russell Brand.

When the London Guardian asked about a recent OK! magazine report that claimed the British funnyman has been sending her "flirty texts," the doe-eyed actress (and doppelganger for his estranged wife, Katy Perry) scoffed, "That's a complete fabrication!"

Deschanel, who split from singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard late last year, says she doesn't even know Brand.

"I maybe met him once, in passing, four years ago," she insists. "And he definitely doesn't have my phone number! That was a story made up by a single website. It's crazy how that got picked up. I mean, how does that even happen?"

The paper says Deschanel then "huffs with frustration," doubtlessly in the most adorable way possible.

Russell, who is rumored to be dating an artist and fellow yoga enthusiast, was supposedly attracted to Zooey's "quirky sense of humor, and thinks they'd be great together both on- and offscreen."

