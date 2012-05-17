Romance Report for May 17

Lea and Cory Tongue Wrestle at Hockey Game

A chilly arena didn't cool down the PDA between Lea Michele and Cory Monteith on Wednesday night. While taking in a New York Rangers playoff game at Madison Square Garden, the "Glee" co-stars engaged in a riveting game of tonsil hockey as they puckered up in the stands.

Earlier in the day, Lea, 25, and Cory, 30, strolled hand in hand around Manhattan, with the former snapped gazing up adoringly at the latter.

The erstwhile Rachel and Finn, who were in New York this week for the FOX upfront presentation of the musical's fourth season, reportedly began dating earlier this year, not long after the actress split from boyfriend Theo Stockman.

