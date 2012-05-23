Romance Report for May 23

By Kat Giantis

Jessica's Wedding Date: Cheaper by the Dozen?

Numerology enthusiast Jessica Simpson may be targeting a significant (and easy-to-remember) date for her wedding to Eric Johnson. Life & Style says Maxwell's mom plans to tie the knot on Dec. 12, 2012, or, as the ostensible invitations would read, 12/12/12.

"Jessica is busy planning two very important events: Maxwell's baptism and her wedding to Eric," says a source.

Word is, Simpson and her underemployed fiancé are leaning toward a "laid-back" seaside ceremony in Hawaii, with a reception for a few dozen friends and family on Kauai.

The pair, who got engaged in November 2010, were originally tipped to tie the knot last year on Nov. 11, 2011 (11/11/11, for the date-challenged), but her (endlessly baking) bun in the oven bumped those plans.

"I want him to be my husband so bad, and I do still want to wear the pretty gown and everything, and I have to wait until after the baby," Jess told Jay Leno in March. "And now [our daughter] will just be in the wedding!"

In other numbers news, L&S believes Simpson has already dropped 30 pounds of pregnancy poundage, not surprising given the incentive of her rumored $4 million deal with Weight Watchers.

She's also reportedly set to collect $800,000 from People mag for the first photos of little Maxwell, who made her debut on May 1.