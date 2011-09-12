Romance Report for Sept. 12: Selena Hearts Justin and More ...

By Kat Giantis

Selena Gomez was a study in contrasts as she performed this weekend in Las Vegas. She hit the stage in an outfit fit for a showgirl, but with a body decoration appropriate for a tween.

The 19-year-old starlet paid tribute to boyfriend Justin Bieber by inking his name on her right wrist, which she set off with a cutesy heart. But don't worry; it's not permanent. Selena apparently drew on the moniker homage with a Sharpie, because it was smudged by the end of her set.

So, what did the Biebs, 17, do to warrant such a public show of devotion?

Word is, he jetted into Sin City on Saturday to see Gomez, and they reportedly spent the day engaged in such under-21 pursuits as chowing down with friends and shopping with arms entwined at a local mall.

RELATED: Justin wants to be a young dad