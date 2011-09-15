Romance Report for Sept. 15: Who's Breaking Up?

By Kat Giantis

Try to Stay Calm, Everyone: Alcide Is Single

Well, this certainly won't help Sookie's romantic indecision. Joe Manganiello, who co-stars as lycanthropic slab-o-six-packed beefcake Alcide Herveaux on "True Blood," has called off his engagement to model-actress Audra Marie, reports Us Weekly.

Feel free to take a moment to do a completely unsympathetic happy dance now that he's back on the market. OK, moving on ...

"It's totally over," says a source, with another adding, "It was a long time coming. They'll both be better off for it."

Manganiello, 34, popped the question to the blonde about a year ago following an 18-month courtship.

But he's supposedly been dragging his doubtlessly sizable feet about the wedding planning, despite publicly crediting Marie with standing by him as he struggled for his big break.

The actor seems to be working through the nixed engagement by making the scene at New York Fashion Week, where Us spied him enjoying a tête-à-tête with Rose McGowan on Monday.

Says a bystander, "I was surprised how long they chatted for."

Click on for more bust-up news ...

RELATED: Check out oodles of Fashion Week pics