Romance Report for Sept. 25: PDA Edition

By Kat Giantis

Ashton Educates Mila on Football, Photo Ops

On Sept. 24, 2011, Ashton Kutcher marked his sixth wedding anniversary with Demi Moore by allegedly enjoying a fling with a nubile blonde at a hotel in San Diego. Cut to one year later, and his marriage is long over (though neither party has reportedly filed for divorce), and he's gone very public with Mila Kunis.

Seems that after months of trying to keep their hookup under wraps, the erstwhile Jackie and Kelso are now pretty darn comfortable cozying up for the cameras.

On the heels of their lip-locking session in Central Park last week, during which Ashton, 34, seemed more interested in his phone than in Kunis, 29, the pair stepped out arm in arm in New York on Sunday sporting matching Chicago Bears T-shirts.

The actor is a big football fan, and he educated his affectionate squeeze as they watched the game at a sports bar.

"Mila was rubbing Ashton's back and kissing him," an onlooker tells the New York Post. "Mila was telling people how Ashton was teaching her about football. You could hear him explaining the game to her."

(And now we fear that Kutcher expounding on the two-point conversion will one day be used to torture us in an outer ring of hell. But moving on …)

Their touchy-feeliness wasn't limited to guys in shoulder pads. On Friday night, they dined at The Lion, where "they were holding hands, the whole thing," a spy relays to People. "It seemed like they wanted everyone to know they were together."

And it was more of the same the following evening as they got "all lovey-dovey" during a double date.

