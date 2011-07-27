Splitsville for Alexander Skarsgard and Kate Bosworth

By Kat Giantis

That sound you hear? It's the feet of millions of "True Blood" fans doing a happy dance amid rumblings that Eric Northman is back on the market. Yep, according to Us Weekly, Alexander Skarsgard has parted ways with Kate Bosworth after almost two years of coupledom.

"It was very mutual," insists a source. "And it happened a while ago."

The mag says the strapping Swedish actor, 34, appeared to be enjoying his single status while making the Comic-Con scene in San Diego last week.

During a July 21 shindig, he apparently turned his considerable charms on a brunette, who proceeded to leave with him.

Lainey Gossip also spotted A.Skars chatting up "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke and noted, "Women were throwing themselves at him."

"He's single," affirms an insider, "and he is loving the attention!"

Skarsgard hooked up with Bosworth while filming the soon-to-be released "Straw Dogs" in 2008. But the romance has long been dogged by talk of trouble.

Breakup whispers began last fall after the wispy starlet, 28, supposedly got reacquainted with the lips of an old high school boyfriend (she denied it).

The rift rumors reignited in March, when Us claimed they'd "hit a rough patch." "They've been fighting a lot about stupid stuff," tattled a source. "They are still together, but I don't think for much longer."

A.Skars and Bosworth were last seen looking lovey-dovey in April at the Coachella Music Festival, where they were snapped holding hands and locking lips.

Keep clicking to see photos of the fair-haired pair, and then please feel free to get back to doing your happy dance ...