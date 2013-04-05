Stork Report: Halle Berry expecting a baby with Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry pregnant

By Kat Giantis

During her recent bikini-fueled trip to Hawaii, Halle Berry raised more than a few eyebrows when she kept her midsection covered up (photo at left). Now we know the reason for the belly camouflage. The actress, 46, is expecting a baby this fall with fiancé Olivier Martinez, 47, her rep confirms.

According to TMZ, which apparently has sources everywhere, even deep inside Halle's womb, their bundle of joy is a boy.

An insider tells Us Weekly that Berry is "elated" over the news.

"Halle is feeling great. It's a very exciting time," a spy enthuses to People, adding for the benefit of the armchair obstetricians, "This happened naturally -- everyone is really happy. … She always talks about being a mom, and she definitely wanted this for a long time."

Halle is already mom to 5-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, whom she split with in 2010 after a five-year relationship. Since then, the two have viciously battled over custody, with the volatility coming to a head last Thanksgiving.

That's when Martinez reportedly beat Aubry's pretty face to a pulp after a judge shut down the betrothed couple's request to move with Nahla to France.

It's Berry's contention that the paparazzi situation in Los Angeles has become untenable, a point she drove home this week when she confronted a contingent of airport-stationed shutterbugs upon their return from Maui.

"There's a child," she repeatedly yelled at the encroaching snappers, before shoving Martinez into a waiting car as he attempted to confront a photographer who got too close.

Click on for more photos of Halle keeping her middle under wraps in Hawaii …