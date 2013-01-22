Taylor Swift sparks Harry Styles reunion rumors with London landing

Taylor Swift Harry Styles

By Kat Giantis

Somewhere, Harry Styles is muttering, "This town isn't big enough for the both of us." On Monday, Taylor Swift winged into London on a private jet, a trip that immediately led one British tabloid to speculate that the confessional crooner, 23, planned a "showdown" with the One Direction moppet, 18, whom she reportedly split with following a "blowout fight" during a New Year's getaway to the British Virgin Islands.

"There's talk of a meeting with Harry being on the cards," a source hints to the London Sun, adding ominously, "Harry has just got back from a small tour in Japan with the band, and now has four days off. Out of all the hotels there are in London, Taylor has opted for one close to Harry's house."

According to E! News, Swift seemed "excited" to be in town and remarked on "how pretty" everything looked after a recent snowfall, perhaps while contemplating how well "snowflake" would pair with "heartache" against a doleful melody.

The Sun claims Taylor has no professional commitments that would bring her to London, thus making a Styles confrontation more likely. But her rep assures E! that it's merely a business trip, during which she'll perform on two awards shows and shoot a few magazine covers.

Meanwhile, is Swift feeling particularly sensitive about the fleeting, fickle nature of her romances? Radar Online claims she's smarting from getting zinged by Golden Globes co-host Tina Fey, who warned her to stay away from Michael J. Fox's teenage son and advised, "No, she needs some 'me time' to learn about herself."

"The jokes being made about her love life embarrass her, but it's finally hit home with Taylor," alleges a source. "She really wants to make an effort to slow down and not jump from boyfriend to boyfriend. In a weird way, all the negative press has really opened her eyes and will be good for her!"

Yeah-huh. While you digest what implications that could have on Swift's ability to crank out hit songs, click on for a look back at Haylor's two-month romance …