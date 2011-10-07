The Great Train Slobbery: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spied Making Out

By Kat Giantis

When Blake Lively was spotted in Boston last weekend with Ryan Reynolds, insiders pooh-poohed that she was merely in town to attend a cooking event. But more than just pots and pants may have been heating up.

An E! News source spied the freshly Leonardo DiCaprio-free starlet, 24, "making out" with the Scarlett Johansson-divorcing actor, 34, at a Beantown train station in the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

According to the eyewitness, they were "all over each other."

"Blake was wearing a big hat, and it fell off as she made out with Ryan on the escalator at the train station," another onlooker scene-sets to Hollywood Life. "They kept kissing on the platform and looked like they were a couple. It's clear she's over Leo, but as for how serious she is with Ryan? Who knows?"

So, what prompted the pulchritudinous pair's Boston meet-up? Click on for more ...