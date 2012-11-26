Hey, girl: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are still together

By Kat Giantis

If you grasped the turkey wishbone on Thanksgiving Day and fervently prayed, "Please, oh, please, let Ryan Gosling be single again," then we have bad news. Despite hopeful rumblings that his year-old romance with Eva Mendes had cooled off, the couple remain very much an item.

On Thanksgiving morning, they surfaced in New York, strolling arm in arm as they laughed and chatted. (Imagined humorous exchange: "Can you believe I'm wearing this lumpy electric-blue hat in public?" "No, I really can't.")

Gosling, 32, who fell for Mendes, 38, while they were shooting "A Place Beyond the Pines," kept things casual in hoodie, the same zippered selection he sported while checking out Jessica Chastain's Broadway performance in "The Heiress" over the weekend.

According to the New York Post, Ryan and Eva arrived for a matinee shortly before it began, and he kept his hoodie up in an apparent attempt to keep his radiating hotness under wraps. It didn't work.

"He was trying to not be recognized, but he looked so out of place that everyone knew who he was!" relays an eyewitness. "The grannies next to us were gushing over him."

This was the first time Gosling and Mendes have been spied together in a good long while. He's been in Texas and Mexico filming Terrence Malick's new movie with Michael Fassbender, while she's been in Massachusetts filming "Clear History" with Larry David.

