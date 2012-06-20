Gross Encounters: When Celebrity PDA Goes Bad
By Kat Giantis
Nothing makes us cringe quite like a celebrity couple who fumbles their face-sucking. From uncomfortable cuddling to klutzy puckering, here are some of the most awkward celebrity PDA moments ever, starting with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who purposely, yet all too convincingly, flubbed a lip-lock at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.
