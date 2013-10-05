Halle Berry gives birth to a baby boy

It's a boy for Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez! The actress gave birth to a baby boy at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, her rep confirms to People.

Halle, 47, and Olivier, 47, first announced that they were expecting in April. "I'm thinking that this is a miracle," the actress told Entertainment Tonight in May.

The couple tied the knot in France in July. But during the summer, Martinez told reporters a little bit more about the couple's plans for their child: "My son will remain an American, but I will remain French."

Halle also has a daughter, Nahla Aubry, 5, from her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

"Olivier hasn't left Halle's side," a hospital source told People on Saturday. "Nahla visited her baby brother earlier today." According to the magazine, Nahla was seen skipping and prancing in the corridor of the maternity floor the day after her brother's birth.

