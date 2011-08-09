Halle Berry's Many Loves
By Jon Warech
Halle Berry turns 45 on Aug. 14 (shocking, isn't it?) and is still arguably the sexiest woman in Hollywood. In honor of her big birthday, we take a look at all the men who have had the honor of winning Halle's heart. Scroll through to see the lucky fellas.
Who: John Ronan
What: A pre-fame fling from 1987 to 1989
Before she was a star, Berry dated a dentist. That's right -- a dentist. He gave her 80K that helped launch her career and then tried (and failed) to win that money back in court. As far as we know, he is still a dentist and she hasn't thanked him in any of her award acceptance speeches.
By Jon Warech
Halle Berry turns 45 on Aug. 14 (shocking, isn't it?) and is still arguably the sexiest woman in Hollywood. In honor of her big birthday, we take a look at all the men who have had the honor of winning Halle's heart. Scroll through to see the lucky fellas.
Who: John Ronan
What: A pre-fame fling from 1987 to 1989
Before she was a star, Berry dated a dentist. That's right -- a dentist. He gave her 80K that helped launch her career and then tried (and failed) to win that money back in court. As far as we know, he is still a dentist and she hasn't thanked him in any of her award acceptance speeches.