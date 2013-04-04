Happy in Love: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

By Katie Mathewson

Considering that Olivia Wilde said she's "blissfully, hopelessly, wildly in love" with fiance Jason Sudeikis, we aren't surprised to see this couple everywhere together. And not only are they side by side, they're hand in hand, lip to lip, and head over heels. We would normally be grossed out by the constant PDA, but we can't get over how darn cute these two are.

It must be hard to plan a wedding when you're a celebrity -- who has the time?! Olivia Wilde has been busy promoting "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and Ron Howard's "Rush," while SNL funnyman Jason Sudeikis has animated film "Epic" coming out in May and "We're the Millers" with co-star Jennifer Aniston in August. Don't worry, Olivia, you can hire people to do that pesky wedding planning for you. Maybe JLo's available…