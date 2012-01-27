Hilary Duff's Bright and Trendy Maternity Style

By Molly McGonigle

Ever since Hilary Duff and her hubby Mike Comrie announced they were expecting their first child, Hilary has been busy running around preparing for motherhood. Perhaps in anticipation of a little boy taking over her household, her style has remained pretty girlie -- neutral basics and several pops of color. From Pilates class to lunch with her gal pals, see how HilDuff has been keeping fashionable with her bun in the oven.

Here, Hilary Duff elevates a simple leggings-and-blazer outfit with beaded necklaces and a boho chic carf to keep her baby bump warm.