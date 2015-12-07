I (finally) do! Jennifer Aniston, Amy Adams and more celebrities who married later in life

Marriage is a big decision. And since Hollywood has a pretty disastrous divorce rate, some celebs seem to be waiting until later in life to tie the knot. The most recent marriage statistics in America show that men, on average, marry at 29; women at 27. From ages 39 to 71, check out how old some of your favorite celebrities were when they took the plunge, starting with Jennifer Aniston. "Friends" fans everywhere were elated when Jennifer found her happily ever after in 2015. Jennifer was 46 when she wed her fiance of three years, Justin Theroux. It was the second marriage for Jen, who was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and the first for 44-year-old Justin.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston's life in pictures