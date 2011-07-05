Stork Report

Jessica Alba's Baby Bump

WENN 1 / 31

By Patricia Ramos

Jessica Alba isn't letting her second pregnancy get in the way of her fun and trendy fashion sense. Click through to see how the glowing mom adorns her baby bump.

The star looks rocker chic in a maternity vest as she leaves the Shay Todd boutique in West Hollywood on April 22, 2011.

Up NextIt's Over
WENN 1 / 31

By Patricia Ramos

Jessica Alba isn't letting her second pregnancy get in the way of her fun and trendy fashion sense. Click through to see how the glowing mom adorns her baby bump.

The star looks rocker chic in a maternity vest as she leaves the Shay Todd boutique in West Hollywood on April 22, 2011.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries